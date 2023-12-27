Arthur Firstenberg
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
FAQs
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Rainbow Lorikeets dropping from the sky
and many other such reports from around the world
Feb 8
•
Arthur Firstenberg
71
Share this post
Rainbow Lorikeets dropping from the sky
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
January 2024
World Cup Radiation Event
How athletes and spectators may be affected by the Olympic Ski Jump cell tower
Jan 18
•
Arthur Firstenberg
66
Share this post
World Cup Radiation Event
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
Even the ticks are vanishing
More reports of insect decline around the world
Jan 10
•
Arthur Firstenberg
80
Share this post
Even the ticks are vanishing
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
45
December 2023
Our Changing Earth
On December 19, 2023, in the journal New Phytologist, French researchers published a study on yet another aspect of the decline of life on Earth. The…
Dec 27, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
68
Share this post
Our Changing Earth
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
65
An Autumn's Tale
Imagine a world in which everyone was convinced to point a musical gun at their head, which shot a continuous stream of tiny bullets, so small that they…
Dec 12, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
48
Share this post
An Autumn's Tale
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Maui
An update on the continual EMF assault on animals
Dec 7, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
47
Share this post
Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Maui
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
48
November 2023
Don't Irradiate the Birds!
How we can save the Kiwikiu of Maui
Nov 28, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
40
Share this post
Don't Irradiate the Birds!
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
Number of planned low-orbit satellites NOW EXCEEDS ONE MILLION
On Sunday, SpaceX launched 23 satellites from Cape Canaveral in the morning, and 22 more from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the evening. This brought the…
Nov 1, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
52
Share this post
Number of planned low-orbit satellites NOW EXCEEDS ONE MILLION
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
61
October 2023
GLOBAL EXTENT OF BIRD ARMAGEDDON
Anders Brunstad alerted me to the installation of one of the most powerful radar stations in the world on the Varanger Peninsula in Finnmark, Norway…
Oct 17, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
71
Share this post
GLOBAL EXTENT OF BIRD ARMAGEDDON
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
September 2023
HUMANS, BEES AND WILDLIFE IN 2023
Cell phone impacts on our health & environment
Sep 21, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
84
Share this post
HUMANS, BEES AND WILDLIFE IN 2023
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
72
August 2023
REMEMBERING PAUL BRODEUR
by the New Mexico Chapter of PEOPLE WITHOUT CELL PHONES
Aug 22, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
34
Share this post
REMEMBERING PAUL BRODEUR
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
July 2023
Electrosmog: A Policy Brief
Guidance to governments, legislators, environmental organizations, schools, and religious, political, and community leaders.
Jul 26, 2023
•
Arthur Firstenberg
63
Share this post
Electrosmog: A Policy Brief
arthurfirstenberg.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
© 2024 Arthur Firstenberg
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts