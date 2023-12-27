Arthur Firstenberg

Rainbow Lorikeets dropping from the sky
and many other such reports from around the world
  
Arthur Firstenberg
18

January 2024

World Cup Radiation Event
How athletes and spectators may be affected by the Olympic Ski Jump cell tower
  
Arthur Firstenberg
53
Even the ticks are vanishing
More reports of insect decline around the world
  
Arthur Firstenberg
45

December 2023

Our Changing Earth
On December 19, 2023, in the journal New Phytologist, French researchers published a study on yet another aspect of the decline of life on Earth. The…
  
Arthur Firstenberg
65
An Autumn's Tale
Imagine a world in which everyone was convinced to point a musical gun at their head, which shot a continuous stream of tiny bullets, so small that they…
  
Arthur Firstenberg
16
Dogs, Cats, Birds, and Maui
An update on the continual EMF assault on animals
  
Arthur Firstenberg
48

November 2023

Don't Irradiate the Birds!
How we can save the Kiwikiu of Maui
  
Arthur Firstenberg
29
Number of planned low-orbit satellites NOW EXCEEDS ONE MILLION
On Sunday, SpaceX launched 23 satellites from Cape Canaveral in the morning, and 22 more from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the evening. This brought the…
  
Arthur Firstenberg
61

October 2023

September 2023

HUMANS, BEES AND WILDLIFE IN 2023
Cell phone impacts on our health & environment
  
Arthur Firstenberg
72

August 2023

REMEMBERING PAUL BRODEUR
by the New Mexico Chapter of PEOPLE WITHOUT CELL PHONES
  
Arthur Firstenberg
11

July 2023

Electrosmog: A Policy Brief
Guidance to governments, legislators, environmental organizations, schools, and religious, political, and community leaders.
  
Arthur Firstenberg
28
