To those of you who have given up, and have adopted cell phones, I repeat my message of the past three decades, and its salient parts:



To own a cell phone is to irradiate the whole Earth and everything and everyone on it. The radiation from a cell phone does not stop at the walls of your house; it travels to a cell tower that may be 50 miles away, or to a satellite that may be 22,000 miles away, and it irradiates every person, animal, plant and bird in between. It irradiates your neighbors and it irradiates me.



A cell phone is no more consensual than a cell tower or a smart meter. Your neighbors have not given their consent to be irradiated by your cell phone; neither have the birds and animals on your land or in your neighborhoods; neither have I.



When you call me on your cell phone, the frequencies emitted by your cell phone are what travel through the air and over the wires to my landline phone to irradiate my body from my landline phone. It is not your real voice that travels into my house, but a digital simulation of your voice constructed from those frequencies. Those frequencies do not magically disappear just because they ride on my telephone wire.



Not only does your cell phone expose you, your children, your nearby neighbors, and the birds and animals in your yard to more powerful radiation than any cell towers, but the harm does NOT depend on power level. It is the information in the cell phone signal that is recognized by and harms your cells, NOT the power level. The more information your cell phone transmits, the more harmful it is. Near-zero power levels can be just as harmful as high levels.



Microwave radiation exists in nature only at levels billions of times lower than is emitted by any of our wireless devices. And pulsed, digital frequencies do not exist at all in nature. We evolved without them, and they interfere with our life force.



Because people are irradiated by their cell phones day and night (they emit radiation even when turned off), people do not know or recognize what their phones are doing to them. They think their trouble sleeping, their body aches, their “tinnitis”, their unstable blood pressure, their memory loss, their hair loss, their hearing loss, and their vision loss are “normal”, and that their cancer, diabetes, obesity, or heart disease are due to “something else”.



Because people do not recognize how much of what they feel and experience in the world is caused by their cell phones, they think they can “neutralize” the radiation with various devices. They can’t.

