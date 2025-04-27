Arthur Firstenberg

Arthur Firstenberg

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
yantra's avatar
yantra
16hEdited

The awakening is beginning. thank you Margot for your part in it. fifteen yrs ago EVERYONE thought those of us who feel this stuff (and have recognized the source) were crazy. A well-respected local mental health professional was defaming us in the local press (as "tinfoil hat crazies") as we tried to stop city-wide "free" wifi and the smartmeter rollout.

Five to ten years ago my husband would write online about how harmful wireless radiation was and how badly it affected his wife, on facebk and elsewhere. i don't think he ever got anything close to a "like"; rather, he was consistently told the idea that invisible radiation could be harmful was ridiculous , often by men who claimed to be engineers. either that or (in retrospect) i think he was shadow-banned a lot of the time (we didn't know about that then); he often wondered why there was usually NO response at all.

Now i regularly post info & warnings about RF/emf on various substack columns or wherever the occasion arises - i never get trolled these days at all - instead i get "likes" or comments of agreement. Arthur was a lightning rod; he taught me and many of us a lot, and his 'Invisible Rainbow' is still a beacon of light and sanity. Thank you Arthur. May the world continue to awaken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
19h

Loved Invisible Rainbow.

Just heard a doctor mention how it can affect our nervous system by damaging calcium uptake. Info also available on the web. That could have all kinds of implications.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Firstenberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture