I have been extremely ill for 6 weeks.

I am putting all my energy into making sure The Earth and I, my important book about the environmental crisis, is released shortly. Originally scheduled for release on October 1, there has been a delay due to problems creating the index. This is being remedied, and the book should be ready to go to print in about a week. It should be ready for shipping from Amazon and other booksellers sometime in November. My thanks to those of you who have pre-ordered the book.

On August 20, after spending all day on the computer sending individualized letters to the first 10 of our 96 volunteers around the world, my body was seized by an unknown force that has paralyzed and crippled me ever since. These letters were sent by the volunteers to 50 environmental organizations urging them to join forces with us. Suddenly, from one moment to the next, as I was shutting down the computer, I could not move and every muscle in my body felt like it had been attacked by a baseball bat. Since then I am in extreme pain all over all the time, from my fingers to my toes, all my muscles are so weak, and I can only move very slowly. I am still trying to find out what is causing this, and I am seeing an energy healer. I have hired someone to help with computer work, but I myself am staying offline for the time being and will not be able to answer emails.

