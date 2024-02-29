This work and these newsletters are supported entirely by donations from individuals.

Global Radiation Emergency is a just-formed coalition of individuals, organizations and scientists on six continents whose mission is to save Planet Earth. Birds are disappearing from our skies, bees from our flowers, insects from our forests, worms from our soils, animals from their dens, and health from our bodies.

Our coalition will be contacting leaders in science and medicine, directors of environmental organizations, law institutes, government officials, astronomers, universities, religious leaders, and groups representing parents, children and schools. Our website is radiationemergency.org.

The Electrosmog Policy Brief, so far in English, français, italiano, svenska and日本語, will be our roadmap and our guideposts. The Radio Wave Packet, so far in English, français, norsk and Nederlands, will be a basic tool with which to penetrate the wall of denial, to place wireless technology alongside climate change on the world’s agenda of greatest assaults on life and most immediate threats to survival.

If you or your organization wants to join our coalition, please send a message to Global Radiation Emergency on the contact page of the website.

TAKE ACTION!

JOIN OUR NETWORK OF PEOPLE WITHOUT CELL PHONES

The only way to diminish the demand for bandwidth that is turning the Earth into a giant computer, with all living beings electrocuted inside of it, is to stop using cell phones. Not to use them less frequently, but to throw them away. The ability to use them, no matter how infrequently, requires the entire planet to be irradiated. Please join our network by forming a local chapter where you live.

You can set your own rules, but it is important to have meetings in person. Please contact me if you need help and let me know that you are doing it.

Our goal is to establish an expanding global presence of communities that do not use cell phones.

Arthur Firstenberg

President, Cellular Phone Task Force

Author, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life

P.O. Box 6216

Santa Fe, NM 87502 USA

phone: +1 505-471-0129

arthur@cellphonetaskforce.org

