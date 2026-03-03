Arthur Firstenberg

Arthur Firstenberg

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fayanne's avatar
Fayanne
3h

oooooh I am SO sorry I had no idea Arthur passed. He was an amazing man who was a brave warrior. Arthur taught me a lot. I thoroughly enjoyed The Invisible Rainbow totally woke me up. Arthur, you did such great work, may you now rest in peace with the Lord. I shall miss your emails and news alerts. God Bless you

Reply
Share
Bubblehead604's avatar
Bubblehead604
1h

"The Invisible Rainbow" was a fascinating read, and it continues to be one of my favorite books of all time. Thank you, Arthur, for all your research and diligence in creating that fine work!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Firstenberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture