Thank you all who joined us last week to celebrate Arthur.

Arthur's dear friends held an in-person gathering in Santa Fe, where those who knew him gave heartwarming stories of how Arthur touched their lives.



The first half of the Celebration featured speakers in Santa Fe, and the latter half was devoted to those who joined virtually. The second half was only available to those who joined live, and is not included in the YouTube video above.



We were also honored to have Olle Johansson join us from Sweden, along with individuals the world over.

If you were not able to join us, please leave a comment and let us know how Arthur touched your life.

We can all agree that Arthur was a force of nature.



Thanks to Arthur we carry the torch of his spirit within us, illuminating humankind with the flames of an ancient knowledge we know will restore this sullied Earth.



Let us rejoice in the war we are already winning, with each spark of consciousness -we ignite and cast hope over a no mans land of electromagnetic warfare where few dare to tread.

May we once more learn the language of love, as we fly calmly into battle with the joy of a dove.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman S Shapoval

